State’s population grows to new record

Posted 12/26/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After a slight drop in 2017, North Dakota’s population has grown to a new all-time high according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest estimates.

While Gov. Doug Burgum welcomed the good news, he says that the state still faces workforce challenges.

According to the Census Bureau, North Dakota’s population reached an all-time high of 760,077 residents as of July 1, 2018, an increase of 4,901 from last year’s revised estimate.

“We’re excited to see more people moving into North Dakota, and for good reason: Our economy is strong, our jobs are abundant and our quality of life is second to none,” stated Burgum. “While this population growth affirms our state is on the right track, we still have thousands of jobs to fill, making it vitally important that we invest in workforce development and create healthy, vibrant communities to attract and retain a 21st century workforce.”

