Latest News

State’s oil, gas production drops in June

Posted 8/22/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Just one month after North Dakota set new all-time records for oil and natural gas production, the state saw a small production decline in both commodities in June.

“The industry tapped the brakes a bit in order to meet the state’s gas capture rates,” stated Lynn Helms, North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources director during his monthly Director’s Cut on Thursday, Aug. 16.

As a result of the industry’s decision to slow production, the state’s 14,778 wells produced just over 37.7 million barrels of oil in June compared to 38.6 million barrels in May. Likewise, natural gas production dropped from nearly 71.8 million mcf in May to just over 69 million mcf in June.

As the state’s largest oil and natural gas producing county, McKenzie County’s production numbers also took a hit in June. Of the state’s 1.8 million barrel monthly oil decline, just over one million barrels was the result of lost production in McKenzie County.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer