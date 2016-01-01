Latest News

State’s firefighters to converge on Watford City this weekend

Posted 5/29/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

A highly anticipated event for many in the firefighting community is right around the corner as the North Dakota Firefighter’s 135th Annual State Convention will be held this Thursday, May 30 through June 1, at Watford City’s Rough Rider Center.

“This isn’t just a firemen’s deal, it’s a promotion for Watford City too,” says Jeff Gronos, convention chairman. “This is a good opportunity for those coming to the convention to take their families to see the parks, lakes and other happenings offered in the area.”

Last year’s convention took place in Valley City, and now it’s finally taking place for the very first time in Watford City.

“We’ve begun going from business to business putting flyers in their windows,” says Gronos.

It’s an event that’s been in the works since 2016, after the Watford City Fire Department was unanimously awarded the bid to host the convention.

“Pre-registrations are starting to roll in and we’ll have a number of them that’ll register at the door as well,” says Gronos, who expects over 300 firefighters from across the state to be in attendance.

The North Dakota Firefighter’s Association (NDFA) is made up of all the fire departments in the state of North Dakota.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer