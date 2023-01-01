Latest News

State to seek federal funds for four-laning 85 south of Watford

Posted 2/26/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is hoping that the four-laning of an 11-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 85 from south of Watford City to the Long X Bridge could begin in 2023. But that construction is going to depend on whether or not the agency receives a federal grant.

“Highway 85 is a critical route for transportation and commerce in western North Dakota, yet it continues to see a high number of traffic crashes,” states North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. “This expansion project will improve the flow of traffic for the public, business and industry and enhance safety as we work toward Vision Zero in our state.”

The NDDOT is applying for a federal grant through Infrastructure for Rebuilding America to help fund a portion of the project. This grant along with state funding would assist the department in widening this segment of U.S. 85.

“This is a very positive start. This corridor needs to be improved,” states Cal Klewin, Theodore Roosevelt Expressway Association executive director. “The NDDOT has finally accepted the expansion of U.S. 85 to four lanes as a priority.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer