State sets new oil, gas production levels in June

Posted 8/21/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

North Dakota’s oil and gas industry set new all-time daily production records for oil and natural gas production during the month of June. But shutdowns of two natural gas processing plants in McKenzie County for maintenance work resulted in the industry failing to meet the state’s 88 percent natural gas capture requirement.

“We’re back to setting records in oil and natural gas production,” stated Lynn Helms, North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources director, during his monthly Director’s Cut on Thursday, Aug. 15.

During June the state saw a two percent increase in both oil and natural gas production with oil production increasing 30,000 barrels per day to 1.425 million barrels per day, while natural gas production increased to just over 3.87 million mcf per day.

The state also saw the number of producing wells increase to a record 15,741 with between 90 and slightly over 100 well completions. North Dakota also saw its number of active drilling rigs increase to 61 during the month of June.

