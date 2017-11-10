Latest News

State approves radioactive waste facility in Twin Valley

Posted 10/11/17 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

The McKenzie County Commissioners and the county Planning and Zoning Department are concerned about a radioactive waste facility set to be built in Twin Valley Township.

18 months ago, Reice Haase from the HRD, an Omaha-based engineering firm, informed McKenzie County Planning and Zoning Director Jim Talbert that they there were searching for a location for a Radioactive Waste Facility in McKenzie County.

Less than two weeks ago, Talbert and the county commissioners received information stating that the Health Department had granted a contract to the company, Waste Management, to build a radioactive waste facility at 12268 37th St. NW in Watford City. The Health Department posted an open commenting period until Oct. 6, and then would move ahead with the permitting process.

