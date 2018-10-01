Latest News

State approves funding for water projects

Posted 1/10/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

A new water tower that will serve Watford City, Arnegard as well as other rural water customers in McKenzie County has received funding from the North Dakota Water Commission.

According to Jaret Wirtz, Western Area Water Supply Authority (WAWSA) executive director, the water commission approved an $11.25 million grant request at their Dec. 8 meeting.

The new 3 million gallon water tank, which is estimated to cost $7.3 million, will be located near Arnegard. The state will provide $2.3 million toward the project, while the city of Watford City will provide $2.4 million from a previous state water commission grant. Wirtz says the balance of the funding will come from a $2.6 million loan from the Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund.

“The state has been pushing for more regional water projects,” stated Wirtz. “This is an ideal project for them to approve as it will allow for one water tower instead of two.”

