Sport, rec show coming to RRC

Posted 4/24/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Watford City’s Rough Rider Center (RRC) will be packed with campers, boats and other outdoor recreation equipment when it hosts its first ever Sport and Rec Show April 26-28.

According to Kylee Roff, Rough Rider Center event coordinator, lots of new things will be brought inside of the facility that have never been showcased before.

“All the cities around us have had sport and rec shows, and now we finally have the capability to do the same,” says Roff. “This will allow a lot more options for families to do stuff here.”

The upcoming Sport and Rec Show will take place on Friday, April 26, from 3 to 8 p.m., Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

