Latest News

Special election to decide fate of new school

Posted 11/07/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Following last month’s decision by the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 School Board to move forward with their plans to build a new elementary school in Watford City to meet its growing student numbers, the board took the next step in making the school a reality as they set Jan. 8, 2019 as the date for a special election, which will allow school district patrons an opportunity to vote on two separate ballot issues.

During a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 29, the board finalized the language of the two ballot questions that will be presented in the special election.

“We will be asking the district’s voters two separate questions in the special election,” states Steve Holen, district superintendent. “The first question will be asking for approval of issuing $35 million in bonds with a 13 mill increase to fund the new elementary school. The second question will be asking for approval to increase the current building fund levy from 10 mills to a maximum of 20 mills.”

According to Holen, the district needs the approval of voters for the issuing of $35 million in bonds to construct the new elementary school, while the board would like to increase its building fund levy in order to meet future growth needs.

