Latest News

Soup cook-off coming to RRC

Posted 1/17/18 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the Watford City Rough Rider Center is hosting its first ever soup competition - The Soup Cook-Off. It will feature some of the best soups in Watford City, and accompany a host of happenings taking place at the Rough Rider Center.

“We were brainstorming in a staff meeting about some things that we thought would be fun to do here at the Rough Rider Center,” states Kylee Roff, Business Development Manager for the Rough Rider Center. “It’s kind of fun to make those things we talk about come to light.”

The competition has been opened for registration and a few businesses have already signed up, including Soup City. Registration is free, according to Roff. Registrants need only to register with the Rough Rider Center so Roff has a count of how many tables to prepare, and they must provide at least 25 quarts of soup.

