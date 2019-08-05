Latest News

Sons of Serendip to close out concert series

Posted 5/08/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

On Tuesday, May 14, at 7 p.m. America’s Got Talent Finalists’ Sons of Serendip will be performing at the Watford City High School Auditorium, as the final concert of the 2018 - 2019 Long X Arts Foundation’s Watford City Concert Series.

“I’m just super excited for the community to experience performers of this caliber of music,” says Jessie Veeder, Long X Arts Foundation director. “The Sons of Serendip are really incredible performers!”

Through the concert series, various performers have come to Watford City to put on a show demonstrating their talent for the community.

One of the performers featured in the lineup that’s come to Watford City is internationally known award-winning pianist, composer, and improviser Charlie Albright, who came in March.

“This will be the last one of the four in the lineup of the concert series,” Veeder says.

Sons of Serendip features a tenor, harp, cello and keyboard in their performances. With a concert that’s geared toward renditions on popular contemporary music their concert features a fresh take on familiar pop tunes from Motown.

