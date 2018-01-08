Latest News

Something smells fishy

Posted 8/01/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

North Dakota has nearly 450 fishing waters that have public access and some degree of management by state Game and Fish Department biologists.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department this spring stocked approximately 10 million walleye fingerlings throughout the state.

“Lately with the higher waters, we’ve had really good fishing because it’s allowed them to feed off more vegetation,” says Peggy Hellandsaas, owner of Tobacco Gardens Resort & Marina on Lake Sakakawea.

Many fishermen agree and are completely thrilled about it as Lake Sakakawea contains more than 50 different species of fish.

