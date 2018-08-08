Latest News

Social Services to offer Car Seat Give-away

Posted 8/08/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

If anyone is looking for a new car seat for their children, McKenzie County Social Services has an offer that is going to appeal to them. A free car seat.

According to Desiree Sorenson, McKenzie County Social Services director, thanks to a $5,300 donation from Targa Resources, the county Social Services office, will be offering its first ever Car Seat Give-away for families in need. The car seats will be available now through the end of September.

Sorenson says in order to apply for a car seat or to nominate someone who is in need of one they need to go to McKenzie County Social Services, which is located on the second floor of the county courthouse or contact Hillary Whitaker at 701-444-7473.

