Latest News

Slade, Hartel advance to State Spelling Bee

Posted 3/04/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Oliver Slade, a sixth grader from East Fairview, and Kree Hartel, an eighth grader from Watford City, will be representing McKenzie County at the North Dakota State Spelling Bee in Bismarck on March 23.

The two emerged as the top spellers at the McKenzie County competition in Alexander on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Justin Love, a seventh grader from Mandaree will serve as the county’s alternate to the state competition in the event either of the top two spellers cannot attend.

