Shooting club looking forward to a new future

Posted 9/19/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Ever since the Badlands Shooting Club’s gun range on the east side of Watford City was closed by a court order in October of 2104, a small group of shooting enthusiasts has been working to get a new range open. The court order cited safety concerns for closing the former facility after stray bullets from the range hit nearby buildings.

With the range closed a small, but very active group, of shooting sports enthusiasts have been working to overcome challenge after challenge in order to get a new range open to the public.

According to Schwan, all but one of the boxes needed for the creation of a new shooting range have been checked off.

That final box, which needs to be checked and will pave the way for a new range, is the approval of the McKenzie County Board of County Commissioners for the creation of a firearms facility overlay district.

And the process for that approval or denial by the county begins on Wednesday, Sept. 26 when the county planning and zoning commission will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. at the McKenzie County Courthouse commissioners room.

