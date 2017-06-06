Latest News

Sheriff’s removal hearing delayed again until July

Posted 6/06/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

Removal proceedings for McKenzie County’s suspended sheriff will now reach into July as disputes in the case play out.

Special commissioner Karen Klein said Monday that the full removal hearing set for next Monday to Wednesday is tentatively rescheduled for July 17-21 in Watford City as she and attorneys attend to disputed deposition subpoenas.

Klein will hold a hearing on the subpoenas on Tuesday afternoon, June 13, at the Burleigh County Courthouse.

Last month, defense attorney Michael Geiermann proposed deposing former prosecutor William John O’Driscoll regarding his contact with the Governor’s Office in O’Driscoll’s withdrawal from the case in April.

O’Driscoll, in turn, filed a motion for protective order with Klein.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer