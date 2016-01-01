Latest News

Sheriff extends hand on return to county meeting

Posted 8/22/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

McKenzie County officials appear to be progressing on a healing process prescribed by Gov. Doug Burgum’s reinstatement of Sheriff Gary Schwartzenberger.

Burgum reinstated Schwartzenberger on Aug. 4, and on Aug. 15, the sheriff appeared before the McKenzie County Board of Commissioners at their half-day meeting.

It was their first together since Oct. 4, 2016, when Schwartzenberger and commissioners clashed over his 2017 budget proposals and related autonomy.

Before discussing agenda items with the board and human resources manager Amanda Willis, Schwartzenberger went up to each commissioner, State’s Attorney Chas Neff Jr. and Auditor/Treasurer Erica Johnsrud and shook their hands.

“Good afternoon,” he said when he reached the podium, adding with a small smile, “I’ll get this out of the way before we get going.”

After his gesture, Schwartzenberger, Willis and commissioners discussed two agenda items including corrections officers overseeing the 24/7 program and a request for vertical shelving dividers.

