Latest News

Sharing a message of fire safety

Posted 10/17/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Last week was Fire Prevention Week in Watford City and schools and the local fire department pulled out all of the stops to teach students how to avoid fires and what to do if there is a fire.

“We decided to get a little creative this year,” said Lieutenant Justin Soleim who organized events this year. “To mix things up a little bit, we prepared a skit and a song and brought props into the elementary school.”

With a set, complete with a kitchen and fake flames, fire fighters sang to the kids about calling 911 and stop, drop and roll.

“On their way out to recess after our skit, I heard kids singing the song that we had made up,” said Soleim. “Just seeing their smiles and how much they enjoyed it made everything worth it.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer