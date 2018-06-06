Latest News

Seven candidates seek seats on Alexander City Council

Posted 6/06/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

When Alexander voters head to the polls on June 12 to elect who they want to serve them on the city council, they will have their choice of five candidates - Robert Richter, Nevin Larsen, John “Jack” Dybas, Joseph Mrachek, and Robert Perry - who are running for two four-year terms, while Joey Hackett and Suzanne Courter will be seeking to fill a two-year term on the council.

As part of the McKenzie County Farmer’s coverage for the June 12 Alexander city election, the newspaper posed several questions to the candidates on their views of the city council’s position and what skills they would bring to the office.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer