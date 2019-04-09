Latest News

Senior Day Expo coming to Watford City

Posted 9/04/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As people begin to age, they start having a lot of questions ranging from health and wellness, financial planning to senior safety programs and insurance.

And on Saturday, Sept. 7, the answers to those questions and many more will be available during Senior’s Day, which will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in Watford City.

“I recognized that we have a lot of younger families here,” says Julie Dragseth, Horizons Assisted Living supervisor. “But I noticed some things that were lacking for people as they start to age.”

That’s where hosting a Senior Day Expo event came into play, Dragseth says.

The free event is geared toward adults 55 and older where they will receive beneficial information on countless resources that they may not realize are available to them locally.

Booths showcasing businesses, local service organizations and clubs will be present at the Senior Day Expo along with over a dozen local professionals.

“Working here, I found out there’s a lot more services for the elderly that I didn’t know about,” says Dragseth.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer