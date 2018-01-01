Latest News

Posted 11/20/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

What does it mean to have a heart of gold? It could very well mean giving 100 percent of everything you do to help others and devoting your life to helping nurture and care for the area’s children. Those traits earned Elisa Thibodeau the McKenzie County Farmer’s 2018 ‘Heart of Gold’ award.

And now the search is on to find who in McKenzie County showed their ‘Heart of Gold’ during 2019.

Have you ever met a person and thought, “Wow, what a great person that is,” or that they are always willing to go the extra mile and help anyone in need? If so, you just might know a great nominee for the McKenzie County Farmer’s 14th annual ‘Heart of Gold’ award.

The criteria for the award is easy. Any person who goes above and beyond to help make others’ lives better or someone who exemplifies a selfless, compassionate, active character is eligible to be nominated. These qualities may be revealed daily in the ongoing trials of day-to-day life or in a single incident that helped to make someone’s life better.

To nominate someone for the ‘Heart of Gold’ award, submit a letter explaining why you think the nominee deserves to be the next ‘Heart of Gold.’ Include a photo of the nominee, their name, address and details of why you believe your nominee has a ‘Heart of Gold.’

If you know someone with a heart of gold, your nomination letter can be mailed to the McKenzie County Farmer, P.O. Box 587, Watford City, ND 58854 or dropped off at the office.

Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

