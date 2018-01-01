Latest News

Search is on for a person with a ‘Heart of Gold’

Posted 11/14/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

What does it mean to have a heart of gold? It could very well mean giving 100 percent of everything you do to help others and devoting your life to helping nurture and care for the area’s children. Those traits earned Janet Johnston the McKenzie County Farmer’s 2017 ‘Heart of Gold’ award.

And now the search is on to find who in McKenzie County showed their ‘Heart of Gold’ during 2018.

Have you ever met a person and thought, “Wow, what a great person that is,” or that they are always willing to go the extra mile and help anyone in need. If so, you just might know a great nominee for the McKenzie County Farmer’s 13th annual ‘Heart of Gold’ award.

Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30.

The winner of the 2018 ‘Heart of Gold’ will be featured in the McKenzie County Farmer’s Christmas edition.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer