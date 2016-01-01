Latest News

Search is on for a person with a ‘Heart of Gold’

Posted 11/15/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

What does it mean to have a heart of gold? It could very well mean giving 100 percent of everything you do to help others and devoting your life to helping nuture and care for the area’s children. Those traits earned Tessa Schaff Moberg the McKenzie County Farmer’s 2016 ‘Heart of Gold’ award.

And now the search is on to find who in McKenzie County showed their ‘Heart of Gold’ during 2017.

Have you ever met a person and thought, “Wow, what a great person that is,” or that they are always willing to go the extra mile and help anyone in need. If so, you just might know a great nominee for the McKenzie County Farmer’s 12th annual ‘Heart of Gold’ award.

