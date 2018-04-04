Latest News

Schwarz fired as county’s assistant state’s attorney

Posted 4/04/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Todd Schwarz, who once served as McKenzie County’s state’s attorney and most recently served as the county’s chief assistant state’s attorney, was terminated on grounds of negligence and gross misconduct from his employment with the county on March 14.

According to a letter sent to Schwarz by the county’s Human Resources Department, which the McKenzie County Farmer obtained through an open records request, three allegations were outlined.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer