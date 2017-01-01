Latest News

Schwartzenberger, Mauch named as 2017 Small Business Persons of the Year

Posted 5/16/17 (Tue)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

Longtime Watford City resident Carla Schwartzenberger and her business partner Eric Mauch, owners of Razor Consulting Solutions, Inc., have been named the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 2017 North Dakota Small Business Persons of the Year. This annual award recognizes exceptional small business owners who demonstrate the entrepreneurial spirit in starting and growing a successful business.

Award recipients from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, were honored during National Small Business Week, May 1-5 at an awards presentation in Washington, D.C.

Raised in Watford City, Schwartzenberger moved with her family to the area during the 1980’s oil boom. She graduated from Watford City High School with the Class of 1994.

