Latest News

Schools expect to see growth in student numbers

Posted 8/22/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

As schools across McKenzie County open their doors this week, area school administrators are looking to see more students this year than last year. And a growth in student numbers is good news after several of the county’s school districts witnessed slight enrollment declines when the region’s oil activity declined.

“I think that all of the schools in the state’s oil patch are going to be seeing a rebound in enrollment,” states Steve Holen, McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 superintendent. “This oil activity is coming back and we’re seeing more students.”

As the largest school district in McKenzie County, Holen is anticipating 1,480 students, roughly 100 more students than last year, when the bell sounds to open classes in Watford City on Thursday, Aug. 24.

“Last year we had 1,382 students on the first day of school,” states Holen. Our largest enrollment last year was 1,402 in January and we ended the school year with 1,362 students.”

