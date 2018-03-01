Latest News

Posted 1/03/18 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 (MCPSD) plans to augment its counseling and life skills curriculum for students by hosting a one-day course on mental toughness called, “I am Resilient.”

“The course is about building resiliency characteristics in our students,” states Steve Holen, MCPSD superintendent. “It relates to issues of bullying, but it also teaches kids interpersonal and coping skills.”

According to the “I am Resilient” brochure, the program is designed to further students’ knowledge of six resiliency-building tools - self-awareness, self-regulation, optimism, mental agility, strength of character and connection - in an effort to build mental toughness.

This program is part of the school district’s ongoing commitment to equip its student population with tools to help them deal with the many facets of being a kid in today’s world.

