Latest News

School to add 21 new positions

Posted 2/20/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Last year, the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 school board approved the hiring of 21 new teachers due to the district’s rising enrollment.

That was a tall order for Steve Holen, district superintendent, to fill. But by the time that classes began for the start of the 2018-19 school year, Holen had accomplished the job.

Now Holen is back looking for not only new teachers, but also new administrators and other professional staff after the school board approved the hiring of 21 new positions for the 2020-21 school year during its Feb. 13 meeting. In addition, as of last week, Holen says the district will need to find 13 other classroom teachers to replace those who have resigned and will not be returning to the school system next year.

“Of the 21 new positions, eight will be for new teachers in the elementary and middle school,” states Holen. “We will need those teachers to meet the growing class sizes in those buildings.”

