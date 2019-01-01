Latest News

School still looking for more teachers

Posted 4/18/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

When the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 school board approved the hiring of 21 new teachers for the 2019-20 school year, Steve Holen, district superintendent, knew finding that many teachers could be a challenge.

But the challenge got even bigger as 14 teachers have so far tendered their resignations and won’t be returning to the district. That means Holen’s shopping list for new teachers stands at 35. And to make matters worse, there is an outside chance that more teachers may choose to resign from the district by the April 30 deadline for them to return their contracts for next year.

“At this time, I’m feeling pretty good when it comes to hiring,” states Holen. “Of the new positions that were approved by the school board, we’ve hired 13.”

But that still leaves Holen facing the challenge of hiring the additional 22 teaching positions.

