Latest News

School plans meetings on new elementary school

Posted 11/21/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

With the special election for a new elementary school set for Jan. 8, 2019, the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 is preparing to roll out a series of three public informational meetings to discuss the project.

The first public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, at the Watford City Intermediate School Cafeteria where the public will have a chance to learn about the need for the new elementary school, what are the two ballot questions will appear and the tax implications to property owners.

“We anticipate that the meetings will have six to eight stations where the public can get detailed information on the project in an easy and informal manner,” states Steve Holen, district superintendent. “It will provide an opportunity for people to ask and get answers to individual questions that they may have without being before a large group of people.”

