Latest News

School District provides students with Chromebooks

Posted 9/12/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

Google Chromebook laptops are now being distributed to students of McKenzie County Public School District No. 1.

The Google Chromebook laptops give students online access to textbooks for just about all subjects. The days of running back and forth between their locker and their next class, lugging heavy textbooks and chasing the clock, have come to an end.

With their own portable computer, students are better equipped to do their work and further promote their education.

To date, 860 laptops featuring the Chromebook system have been issued to various students throughout grades 6 through 12.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer