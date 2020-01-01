Latest News

School district on the hunt for more teachers

Posted 2/19/20 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After hiring 47 new and replacement teachers last year, Steve Holen, McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 superintendent, is once again on the hunt for new teachers for the start of the new 2020-2021 school year.

“We will be hiring at least 20 new teachers for the new positions that have been created for next year,” states Holen. “And that is about the same number of new positions that we have hired the past two years. Last year’s number of hires was much higher due to the number of teachers we had to replace due to retirement and resignations.”

Holen says that this year’s new teaching positions are a direct result of the district opening its second elementary school, reconfiguring the existing elementary and intermediate schools, as well as the anticipation of seeing 200 more students next fall.

“With the opening of the second elementary school, we will be splitting the grade sections between the two schools which will mean that we lose some of the flexibility that we had with teachers before,” states Holen. “With two elementary schools, we are going to have guidance counselors and physical education teachers in each of the schools.”

