School district looking at transportation director options

Posted 12/20/17 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

On Friday, Dec. 8, the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 (MCPSD) said, “goodbye,” to Jim Svihovec, who has worked as the school’s transportation director for the past six years, during a time of change for the community and the school district.

Svihovec’s departure marks a new season, both for him and for the transportation department. Steve Holen, MCPSD supervisor, and the school district have been taking applications to find the person who will replace Svihovec. But it is not as simple as it was six years ago.

“A lot has changed since Jim took over as transportation director,” Holen states.

One thing that changed is the number of students attending MCPSD schools. Holen says the school district tripled the size of its student population, which necessitated the building of a new high school facility as well as adding on to the elementary school. In tripling the size of the student population, the number of student bus riders also doubled, going from 500 riders six years ago to 1,000 to date.

