School district explores offering preschool program

Posted 6/27/17 (Tue)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

If there is enough interest from parents in the Watford City area, the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 may be willing to offer a preschool program for non-special education students.

“Last year was the first time that we had a preschool program,” states Steve Holen, district superintendent. “But it was a program that was designed for both special education students as well as non-special education students.”

But, according to Holen, combining the two groups of students didn’t work well.

“We started the fall program with 10 non-special education students. But as the number of special education students increased, we had to reduce the other student numbers,” stated Holen.

