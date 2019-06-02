Latest News

School brings students and employers together

Posted 2/06/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

For over 40 years, Watford City High School students have been able to gain valuable work experience working during the school year at a variety of local businesses through a cooperative work program.

But this year, the high school took its Cooperative Work Experience program one step further by holding a Career Fair at the Rough Rider Center that brought over 80 high school juniors, who are seeking jobs, together with 15 area businesses, who are seeking employees.

According to Scott Wisness, the high school’s CWE advisor, the Career Fair was a perfect way to bring students and prospective employers together.

“Many area businesses are looking to hire students during the school year, as well as during the summer months,” stated Wisness. “And for students this is their first opportunity to learn about what it takes to get a job. A career fair is a good way for area businesses and students to get together and talk about job opportunities.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer