Latest News

School Board okays $21.2 million budget

Posted 10/11/17 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Thanks to the increasing taxable valuations in the school district, the McKenzie County Public School District No. 1 school board was able to approve a $21.2 million budget for the 2017-18 school year, while lowering its general fund mill levy to the lowest level in the district’s history.

“The taxable valuation of property within our school district increased 35 percent to $177 million this year,” states Steve Holen, district superintendent. “That increasing trend in taxable valuations is driving down the mill levy.”

For the 2017 school year, according to Holen, the board approved a general fund mill levy of 32.80 mills, which will generate $5,819,58.70 from county property owners.

