Latest News

Schmidt named as finalist for Supreme Court vacancy

Posted 6/20/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

A local judge is one of three finalists to fill a pending North Dakota Supreme Court vacancy.

Robin Schmidt, presiding judge of the Northwest Judicial District, joins Judge James Hill of the South Central Judicial District and Judge Jon Jensen of the Northeast Central Judicial District as nominees to fill retiring Justice Carol Ronning Kapsner’s seat when she retires July 31.

