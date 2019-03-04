Latest News

Sanford recognized for leadership in energy, environment

Posted 4/03/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

North Dakota Lt. Gov. and former Watford City Mayor Brent Sanford was awarded with the 2018 Public Leadership in Energy and Environmental Stewardship award, a nationwide recognition of his work on energy and the environment, on March 27.

Sanford is the eighth recipient of this annual award presented by Baker Hughes, a GE Company, in partnership with the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA).

“During his time as lieutenant governor, as well as his past role as mayor of Watford City in the nation’s fastest-growing county, Brent Sanford has been a consistent champion of responsible energy production and community development,” stated Paul Doucette of Baker Hughes, during the award presentation. “This award recognizes Lt. Gov. Sanford’s longtime commitment to addressing the challenges facing communities and the environment with an approach that promotes innovation over regulation.”

With an all-of-the-above approach to energy development, according to Doucette, North Dakota has staked a position as the country’s No. 2 oil-producing state and No. 6 energy producer overall, while claiming some of the cleanest water and air in the nation.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer