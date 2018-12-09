Latest News

Sanford Clinic moves to a new location

Posted 9/12/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

After operating out of a modular clinic next to the Connie Wold Wellness Center since 2015, Sanford Health’s Watford City Clinic is now officially in its home. On Monday, Sept. 10, the clinic opened its doors on the campus of the new McKenzie County Healthcare Systems (MCHS) medical complex.

“Our ultimate goal was to move into the new MCHS complex,” states Fred Fridley, vice president of operations for Sanford Health’s Bismarck region. “That goal is now a reality.”

The new clinic location, according to Fridley, will provide Sanford Health with more space to increase its specialty clinic offerings in Watford City, as well as ultimately increase the number of days that their family medicine and walk-in clinic is open. In their new location, Sanford’s clinic will have 12 exam rooms, as well as one procedure room.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer