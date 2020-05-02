Latest News

Salvation Army raises $21,000 over holiday

Posted 2/05/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

After lots of combined effort from the community of Watford City, The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle raised over $21,000 this past holiday season to help support its program in McKenzie County.

“It was more than we were expecting,” says Pastor Mark Honstein of the Watford City First Lutheran Church.

Red Kettles were placed at places such as Jack & Jill, the Little Missouri Grille, Badlands Hardware, Larsen Service Drug, Cenex, Barrett Pharmacy & Variety, and Burgerrito’s.

“And then of course, we had our stand at Cash Wise grocery,” says Honstein. “We had about half a dozen other individuals that signed up to ring at Cash Wise, as well as other businesses that wanted to give back to man the kettle.”

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer