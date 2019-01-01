Latest News

’Twas the season of giving

Posted 12/26/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

As Christmas rolled around this year, not every family in the Watford City area was in a financial position to be able to shower their children with gifts.

But for these families, two special organizations, the Watford City Eagles Club Auxiliary and the Fort Union Masonic Lodge #128, made sure that their children had a Christmas to remember, complete with a visit from Santa Claus and presents that filled their “most wanted” wish list.

“It was a good turnout, we had 125 kids this year,” says Claudia Fegert, Watford City Eagles Auxiliary president.

According to Fegert, the Eagles Auxiliary and the Fort Union Masonic Lodge have been teaming up for several years to help make Christmas a little brighter for needy area families,” says Fegert. “The Masons are the one group that we have come to rely on to help make our Christmas party a success. They have been steadfast supporters of this event.”

