RRC to hold Soup Cook-Off

Posted 1/15/20 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

It’s time to start perfecting your favorite soup recipe to prove once and for all that your soup is the best of them all. On Saturday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Rough Rider Center will host its 3rd Annual Soup Cook-Off.

“It’s going to be a fun weekend because there’s a lot going on at the Rough Rider Center that day,” says Laura Dokken, Rough Rider Center event coordinator. “The Arden Berg Hockey Tournament and the Badlands 4-H archery shoot will be going on that day.”

Dokken says there will also be a local woman providing activities for a kid’s craft project in the convention hall of the Rough Rider Center as well that day.

