Latest News

Rough Rider Center to host Soup Cook-Off

Posted 1/09/19 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

If you think that you have a soup recipe that is a family favorite, then you may want to consider joining this year’s Rough Rider Center Soup Cook-Off, which will be held on Saturday, Jan. 12.

For the second year, the Rough Rider Center is hosting the event, that Kylee Roff, Business Development manager for the Rough Rider Center, says is a great way to get involved in the community. Plus, if you have the winning creation, you will walk away $100 richer and have a nice trophy.

“Last year, we had eight teams bring 12 different soups to the contest,” states Roff. “This year, we’d like to have at least that number of entrants if not more.”

The idea of the Soup Cook-Off, according to Roff, came about last year as a way to get people out of their homes and as a way to get them to enjoy some of the activities at the Rough Rider Center.

“This year, in addition to the Soup Cook-Off, the Rough Rider Center is hosting the Arden Berg Mite Hockey Tournament,” states Roff. “So in addition to having people come out and try all of the soups that will be available, they can also catch some great hockey action.”

According to Roff, individuals or businesses that are interested in competing in the soup cook-off, can contact her at the Rough Rider Center at 842-3665.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer