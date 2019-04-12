Latest News

Rough Rider Center presents a fun-filled Christmas event

Posted 12/04/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

For Christmas holiday enthusiasts looking to do more this season, you might just be in luck as the Rough Rider Center will be hosting a Christmas Fest, Christmas Tree Silent Auction and Vendor Show, all on Saturday, Dec. 7, in Watford City.

The Christmas Fest and Vendor Show will both be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Christmas Fest is certainly geared toward families and kids,” says Laura Dokken, event coordinator. “This is fun for the entire family.”

“Santa will be in from noon to 3 p.m., and we’ll have a professional photographer on hand that people will be able to purchase pictures directly from, if they want,” says Dokken.

Along with pictures with Santa, there will also be inflatables, swimming and a concession stand.

Children will not only have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa, they’ll also get to write letters to him.

