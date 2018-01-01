Latest News

Rookie of the Year

Posted 2/20/19 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

After exemplifying two years of solid business practice and putting together an outstanding number of financial plans for families of the community, Shilo Chavez was recently awarded ‘Rookie of the Year’ by Thrivent Financial.

“It was humbling,” exclaims Chavez. “I knew I was being considered but didn’t expect to win.”

The young financial planner put on a number of financial workshops throughout the year of 2018, as well as worked on fundraisers for various functions such as the Pancake Breakfast and Feed my Starving Children. But the list doesn’t stop there.

For the full story, subscribe to the McKenzie County Farmer