Roadside delivery

Posted 12/05/18 (Wed)

By Betsy Ryan

Farmer Staff Writer

In the early hours of Nov. 19, a 911 call came through the Arnegard Dispatch that a woman was in labor and she was not going to make it to the hospital. In only a few minutes, Arnegard Police Officer Travis Bateman would be catching a healthy baby girl, Everly Basore, on the side of the road.

“My contractions started around 4:30 in the morning and were more than 10 minutes apart,” said Arnegard resident Samantha Hoover. “I thought it was Braxton Hicks contractions because I was still three weeks from my due date. So, I got in the tub.”

Getting in the bath was supposed to give her relief, but the warm water only sped up and intensified Hoover’s contractions. Her fiance was not home. She was there with her sister-in-law, Blair, and her 15-month-old son. Hoover woke them up and told them they needed to head to the hospital as she texted her fiance to meet them in Williston.

“I think I was in shock, it was happening so fast,” said Hoover.

