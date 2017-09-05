Latest News

Road construction season opens with state, county projects

Posted 5/09/17 (Tue)

By Jack Dura

Farmer Staff Writer

As spring segues into summer, construction season begins to bloom.

McKenzie County road projects are smaller than last year by both miles and dollars with four new construction projects totaling $22 million, said Suhail Kanwar, the county’s public works superintendent/engineer.

Eight miles of McKenzie County Road 31 between U.S. Highway 85 and 35th Street Northwest will be paved, he said, with grading on 5.5 miles of 131st Avenue Northwest to continue the connection, south of U.S. Highway 85.

