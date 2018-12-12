Latest News

Ringing in help for the holiday

Posted 12/12/18 (Wed)

By Ashleigh Plemper

Farmer Staff Writer

The holiday season has officially begun in Watford City! Before you get lost in the hustle and bustle of new age holiday chaos, don’t forget the reason for the season while you’re bumping shoulders with other shoppers this year.

The Salvation Army has been around for as long as we can remember. What’s important to remember is why.

“My parents taught me as a young child to never pass a bucket empty-handed,” says Watford City High School head cheerleading coach Patrice Bumstead. “It’s just what you do, you give more than you receive, ya know.”

When money is dropped into the red standing kettle, almost 90 percent goes directly back into the community of McKenzie County when you contribute locally.

“I’m 40 years old and still can’t pass a bucket without putting money in it,” says Bumstead. “It’s one of my favorite things to do during the holiday season.”

