Riely becomes Watford City’s newest mayor

Posted 6/27/18 (Wed)

By Neal A. Shipman

Farmer Editor

Growing up in Watford City, Phil Riely always dreamed of being Watford City’s mayor. And on Tuesday, June 19, he was confirmed as the city’s newest mayor after the McKenzie County canvassing board tally of the June 12 election gave him a three vote edge, 270-267, over Justin Johnsrud. Riely and Johnsrud were tied at 267 votes following the June 12 election. Riely’s winning votes came via mailed ballots that arrived after the June 12 election, but prior to the canvassing board meeting.

“It was fun to see an election this close,” states Riely. “In the days after the June 12 election I came to terms with either winning or losing.”

But now that the he will officially become the city’s newest mayor, he says that he is ready for the job.

