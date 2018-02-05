Latest News

Rhone to receive 2018 Caregiver Award

Posted 5/02/18 (Wed)

By Kate Ruggles

Farmer Staff Writer

Judy Rhone, a Watford City native and long-time employee of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, was selected as one of four 2018 Caregiver Award recipients by the North Dakota Long-Term Care Association (NDLTCA).

“To be nominated for this award is a high honor, because nominations for this award come from nursing home residents or their families,” states Dan Kelly, McKenzie County Healthcare Systems (MCHS) CEO. “Then from over 1,000 nominations across the state of North Dakota, few recipients are actually chosen.”

The Caregiver Award recognizes long term care staff that significantly enhances the quality of life for residents in North Dakota’s long-term care facilities.

According to Kelly, Rhone was nominated for this award by two separate families whose loved ones Judy has cared for.

